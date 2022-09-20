Apple to Increase App Store Prices in Europe and 9 Other Countries

Apple today announced an impending hike in prices of apps and in-app purchases on the App Store across Europe and nine other countries outside the continent.

According to an update on Apple’s Developer website, prices of apps and in-app purchases marketed through the App Store will see an increase as early as October 5 in all countries and territories that use the euro. The move is designed to adjust prices for the euro’s current weakness against the U.S. dollar.

Apple’s recently launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are in a similar situation. While iPhone pricing did not change this year in Canada and the U.S., the sticker price of both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups increased in several regions across Europe. Even the U.K. (which trades in the pound sterling and not the euro) saw iPhone 14 prices go up.

App Store prices will similarly also be raised in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, and Vietnam, according to Apple.

“In Vietnam, these increases also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively,” the tech giant said.

Apple defines different App Store tiers for developers to price their apps and in-app purchases within. These tiers will be increasing for the euro next month. For example, the lowest tier will be rising from €0.99 to €1.19, while the highest App Store pricing tier will go up from €999 to €1,199.

Some app developers may choose to adjust the price tier of their app according to the increases. Auto-renewable subscriptions will not be affected.

You can learn more about the upcoming price changes and new App Store price tiers on Apple’s Developer website.