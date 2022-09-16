Apple Launches iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 in Canada

Apple has officially launched sales of its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones in Canada and beyond.

The first pre-orders from last week should be delivered today, along with those that managed to snag a Reserve and Pick Up reservation for launch day.

The iPhone 14 is available today at Apple Stores, but the iPhone 14 Plus launches in October. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also be at Apple Stores today.

Are you trying to buy an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro today? You can try your luck by clicking here to visit Apple’s Reserve and Pick Up page, as new store stock is updated daily at 5am PDT/8am EDT

Today also marks the official launch of Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. The all-new Apple Watch Ultra will launch next Friday on September 23, alongside AirPods Pro 2.

Click here to visit Apple.ca to try your luck with a Reserve and Pick Up today for an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.