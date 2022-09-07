iPhone 14 Pro/Max Canadian Pricing, Pre-Order Dates: From $1,399

Gary Ng
6 seconds ago

iphone 14 pro hero

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max today with new A16 chip and improved cameras. You also get the new Dynamic Island with Emergency SOS with satellite, plus Always-On displays.

Canadian pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch display) are now available. Colours this year include Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black. You know what colour we’re getting…

Pricing is as follows…

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

As you can see, there’s a $10 price increase for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max storage options above 128GB, compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. An iPhone 14 Pro Max now tops out at $2,239 in Canada, crazy.

Click here to learn more about iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on Apple.ca.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island and Always-On Display

Apple has unveiled iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, available in new colours Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple. There’s a new Dynamic Island to show alerts using the Face ID and front camera pill cut out. This feature is completely interactive with lively and fluid animations. The new Pro display is the […]
Gary Ng
41 mins ago

Apple Unveils iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple has announced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. A new internal design offers thermal efficiencies and colours include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Product RED. Apple says the best battery life is now available with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. These new phones get the A15 chip […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple Watch Ultra Debuts for Extreme Sports and Adventure Seekers

Apple has announced Apple Watch Ultra, its newest watch for adventure seekers. It has a sapphire front crystal and has a titanium body. There’s a new action button in orange that’s customizable, while the Digital Crown is now larger in diameter. The side button stands out to let people press it while wearing gloves. There’s […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago