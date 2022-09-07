iPhone 14 Pro/Max Canadian Pricing, Pre-Order Dates: From $1,399

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max today with new A16 chip and improved cameras. You also get the new Dynamic Island with Emergency SOS with satellite, plus Always-On displays.

Canadian pricing for the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch display) are now available. Colours this year include Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black. You know what colour we’re getting…

Pricing is as follows…

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

As you can see, there’s a $10 price increase for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max storage options above 128GB, compared to last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. An iPhone 14 Pro Max now tops out at $2,239 in Canada, crazy.

Click here to learn more about iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max on Apple.ca.