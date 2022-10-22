Apple to Serve More Ads on App Store Starting Next Week

Apple is set to double the number of advertising placements it offers on the App Store starting Tuesday, October 25 (via Reddit).

Back in July, the company announced two new types of ad placements for its app market. One of the new ad placements is for the “Today” homepage, while the other will be situated in individual app pages.

Starting next week, Apple will offer four different ad placements in the App Store:

Today tab

Search tab

Search results

Product pages — while browsing

“Today tab ads let you reach people with high-impact creative on the front page of the App Store, where users start their visit,” Apple explained. “The ad creative for this placement is based on a custom product page you set up in App Store Connect, and must be approved for advertising before your ad can run.”

Meanwhile, product page ads will appear at the top of the “You Might Also Like” section of app listings on the App Store.

“Product pages — while browsing ads let you reach people while they browse apps on relevant pages across the App Store, whether their journey started on the App Store or from an outside link,” the iPhone maker added. “When interested users have scrolled to the bottom of relevant product pages, ads appear at the top of the You Might Also Like list.”

While Apple’s new App Store ad placements will go live next week, that is just the tip of the advertising iceberg. Apple is reportedly pushing deeper into advertising, and its ambitions will apply to more than just the App Store.

According to previous reports, the tech giant is planning to bring ads to Maps, Apple Books, Apple Podcasts, and even Apple TV+. Apple is already in talks with media agencies to bring ads to its Apple TV+ original content by early 2023.