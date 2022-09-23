Apple TV+ Acquires ‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan’s Next TV Series

Apple TV+ has signed a deal for Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s next series, arguably the biggest TV project to hit the market in a while — reports Deadline.

Gilligan’s next series follows critical darlings Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, a prequel to the former. The as-yet-untitled project, which Deadline described as “a blended, grounded genre drama,” has already received a two-season straight-to-series order from Apple.

Gilligan had no shortage of suitors for his series pitch. At least eight or nine platforms reportedly went after the project in multiple rounds of bidding, with Apple outbidding the rest. Amazon and AMC, which aired both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, were two of the contenders.

According to Deadline, Gilligan and Co. were seeking a budget of $13.5-15 million USD per episode.

Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn is already attached to play the lead in the series. Seehorn received a 2022 Emmy nomination for her performance on the show. Apple TV+, meanwhile, landed nine Emmy awards this year.

The new series comes from Sony Pictures Television. Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive producer through his High Bridge Productions. Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer will join Gilligan as executive producers, while Jenn Carroll will produce for High Bridge.

“After 15 years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her,” Gilligan said.

“And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, longtime partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them.”

Gilligan did not delve into any details about the premise of his upcoming show. The series is believed to be a departure from the world of drugs and crime he explored in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, which wrapped up its series finale last month.

Apple TV+ last week shared the first trailer for Shantaram, its upcoming drama series.

Stay tuned for updates on Gilligan’s next TV series as it nears its release on Apple TV+.