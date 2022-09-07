Apple Unveils iPhone 14 Pro with Dynamic Island and Always-On Display

Apple has unveiled iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, available in new colours Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple.

There’s a new Dynamic Island to show alerts using the Face ID and front camera pill cut out. This feature is completely interactive with lively and fluid animations.

The new Pro display is the most advanced display with thinner borders and peak brightness can go up to 2,000 nits, 2x more than before.

Always-On display is now available for the first time and the new iPhone 14 Pro gets the new A16 chip with 16 billion transistors and 4nm manufacturing process, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will usher in a “new era” for photography. A new 48MP camera with quad-pixel sensor that’s 65% bigger than before. There’s also a new 23mm focal length. Photo sizes will remain at 12MP sizes says Apple.

Low light improvements are here as well thanks to the Photonic Engine. The 2x Telephoto with 12MP has also been improved to offer more details and bokeh. There’s also a new 12MP ultra wide lens.

Apple ProRAW now supports 48MP resolution. “This is our most powerful pro camera system, ever” says Apple.

Apple says iPhone 14 Pro also supports the new action mode (gymbal-like performance), while Cinematic mode now supports 4K 30fps. The front camera also gets autofocus now.

As for battery life, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro give all-day battery life. You also get Emergency SOS via satellite.

iPhone 14 Pro pricing starts still at $999 USD and iPhone 14 Pro Max from $1099 USD. Orders start on September 9 and launch on September 16, 2022.

Canadian pricing to follow.

…developing, more to follow