Apple Warns of Lower iPhone 14 Pro Supply, Increased Wait Times

Gary Ng
9 mins ago

Apple shared an update on Sunday afternoon about the supply of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, warning of lower supply and increased wait times, due to COVID-19 in China.

“COVID-19 restrictions have temporarily impacted the primary iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max assembly facility located in Zhengzhou, China,” said Apple in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are prioritizing the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain.”

Apple says they continue to see “strong demand for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models,” but now they “expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated and customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of every worker,” concluded Apple.

Last week, it was reported Apple’s ‘iPhone City’ in Zhengzhou, China, entered COVID-19 lockdown, suddenly. The city is home to Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory, and where most iPhone 14 Pro devices are made. This lockdown now means those seeking an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max for the holidays may see an impact on delivery times.

