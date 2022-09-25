Apple Watch Ultra: All Three Bands Tested and Compared [VIDEO]

Nehal Malik
18 seconds ago

Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most premium smartwatch to date, officially launched on Friday. The new high-end smartwatch targets extreme athletes, and it comes with a choice between three different bands to aid in their adventures: the Alpine Loop, the Trail Loop, and the Ocean Band.

Each of the three band types was thoroughly tested and compared by DC Rainmaker‘s Ray Maker, a YouTuber and blogger who focuses on reviewing technology for runners, cyclists, and triathletes.

You can check out DC Rainmaker’s full video comparison of the bands below:

“Each band has a different target market, though they overlap quite a bit,” Maker said in his review. “And honestly, any of the three bands can be worn for any activity equally well.”

Maker put each of the bands through its paces in a variety of workouts and daily usage, and he even threw a 14-hour hike at the Alpine Loop as well as an open-water swim at the Ocean Band.

“I’d be happy with any of these options,” Maker concluded. “For most sports, any of the three options would work.”

He did, however, caution against using the Trail Loop — which fastens via Velcro — for surfing or activities like mass-start triathlons where the Apple Watch Ultra could make possibly abrasive contact with other people often.

Other than that, the choice pretty much boils down to personal preference and what looks best to you. Fit isn’t much of an issue, since each of the three bands is available in different sizes (the Ocean Band only comes in one size, but you can purchase a 50mm extension strap). Maker did strongly advise buyers to pick the right size band).

In addition, each of the bands is available in various colour options. The Alpine Loop comes in Orange, White (Starlight), and Green; the Trail Loop is available in Yellow/Beige, Black/Grey (with an orange accent bit), and Blue/Grey; the Ocean Band can be had in White, Yellow, or Blue.

Apart from the three new Apple Watch Ultra bands from Apple, the smartwatch is also compatible with older 44/45mm Apple Watch straps. What’s more, there’s bound to be plenty of third-party options for Apple Watch Ultra as well.

In his recent Apple Watch Ultra review, Maker also highlighted a concerning bug that causes Backtrack data to disappear.

Click here to order your Apple Watch Ultra today.

