Apple Watch Ultra Bands Will Fit Some Older Apple Watches

Usman Qureshi
32 mins ago

Apple says its Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band for Apple Watch Ultra are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch cases according to its website.

This is great news for both new and existing Apple Watch buyers. If you’ve already invested in Apple Watch bands for bigger screen models in the past and are planning to get the new Apple Watch Ultra, those bands will continue to work with larger 45mm case sizes from the Series 7 and Series 8, for example.

Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have 44mm case sizes. Series 7 and Series 8 debuted a larger 45mm case. So Apple Watch Ultra bands will work with any of these watches.

Band Compatibility

The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

The all-new Apple Watch Ultra introduces a bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance and adventure. With a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal, it packs the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet.

It also has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. A coming software update will debut a low power mode to extend battery life to 60 hours.

Apple Watch Ultra pricing in Canada starts at CAD $1,099, with availability in stores beginning Friday, September 23.

