Five Pros Review the Apple Watch Ultra [VIDEO]

The experts over at The Verge have just published their comprehensive review of the Apple Watch Ultra, after putting the watch to the test on diving, running, hiking, skiing, and durability for nearly three months.
A team of five professionals put the Apple Watch Ultra through off-grid hikes, deep dives, skiing down slopes in Tahoe, and running around the GPS nightmare of New York City.
The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern recently used OpenAI’s new artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT to write an English essay for a 12th-grade AP Lit and she passed. For those who aren’t familiar, ChatGPT is based on a conversational AI model that can comprehend natural language queries, process them, and provide outputs based on the expansive dataset...
According to a new report by DigiTimes, Apple is expected to continue using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modems in next year’s iPhone 15 series devices (via MacRumors). For the past many months, there have been reports of Apple developing an in-house 5G modem that aims to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chips within the coming years. However,...
Canada’s largest food delivery network SkipTheDishes has partnered with packaging company ShareWares to provide environmentally friendly, reusable packaging options to Vancouver residents. The pilot will first begin in the Kitsilano, Vancouver area with participating restaurants offering reusable containers for delivery and pick-up orders. All ShareWares containers have a QR code for customers to easily locate the...