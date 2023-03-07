Apple Working on M3 MacBook Air with Larger Displays, Says Report

Are you seeking a MacBook Air with a larger display? That might be coming true according to what 9to5Mac is hearing.

Unnamed sources say Apple is working on a 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, to be powered by an upcoming M3 chip. Both versions are in the works with codenames J513 and J515.

Also, Apple reportedly plans to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M3 as well, codenamed J504. Apple has reportedly considered removing the “Pro” moniker from the 13-inch laptop, but that hasn’t happened.

When will Apple unveil 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3? Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that might happen at WWDC this year in June.

Last year at WWDC, Apple unveiled its M2 chip that debuted in a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Could we see similar announcements this year for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro?