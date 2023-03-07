Apple Working on M3 MacBook Air with Larger Displays, Says Report

Are you seeking a MacBook Air with a larger display? That might be coming true according to what 9to5Mac is hearing.
Unnamed sources say Apple is working on a 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, to be powered by an upcoming M3 chip. Both versions are in the works with codenames J513 and J515.
Also, Apple reportedly plans to update the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M3 as well, codenamed J504. Apple has reportedly considered removing the “Pro” moniker from the 13-inch laptop, but that hasn’t happened.
When will Apple unveil 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M3? Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that might happen at WWDC this year in June.
Last year at WWDC, Apple unveiled its M2 chip that debuted in a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. Could we see similar announcements this year for the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro?
Other articles in the category: Mac
How to Use Relaxing Background Sounds on your Mac [VIDEO]
Did you know your Mac can support soothing background sounds to help you concentrate or relax? Apple offers this feature on iPhone, iPad and Mac. The Apple Support channel today shared a video tutorial on how to enable background sounds on your Mac. "Learn how to play ambient soundscapes in the background on your Mac,...
Chrome on Mac Now Offers 18 Hours of YouTube, Says Google
Google announced on Tuesday further enhancements to its Chrome browser, making the latter more energy efficient for Apple Mac users, specifically MacBook customers. With the latest release of Chrome, 2022 M2 MacBook 13-inch users can now "browse for 17 hours or watch YouTube for 18 hours,” says Google. This was possible due to a “ton...
Download WhatsApp for macOS Beta and Chat with iPhone Offline
If you want a native macOS version of WhatsApp, an open beta version is now widely available for download on the messaging app’s website for all, instead of being just available for limited TestFlight testers before. According to WABetaInfo, the macOS Catalyst app is now available to download and test. Mac Catalyst allows developers to...