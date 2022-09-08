AppleCare+ Gets Unlimited Repairs for Accidental Damage; Some Price Drops

Gary Ng
13 mins ago

After announcing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro yesterday, Apple also quietly announced AppleCare+ now includes “unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection.”

Previously, this was limited to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months.

AppleCare+ for iPhone extends your hardware repair coverage beyond one year and technical support beyond 90 days. It adds now unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection.

You still need to pay a service fee of $39 for screen or back glass damage, or $129 for other accidental damage, plus applicable tax. Apple says, “in addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts by chat or phone.”

Hardware coverage includes your iPhone, its battery and the included USB-C to Lightning cable.

AppleCare+ costs $199 CAD for iPhone 14 (or $9.99/month) and $239 CAD for iPhone 14 Plus (or $12.49/month). For iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max it costs $249 (or $12.49/month).

According to our records, some AppleCare+ prices have also dropped:

  • iPhone SE: $99 (was $119) or $4.99/month (was $5.99)

Last year, AppleCare+ expanded back glass damage for iPhone models.

