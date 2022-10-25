ArriveCAN App Now Supports Advance Declarations at Halifax International Airport

Gary Ng
5 seconds ago

Back in June, the ArriveCAN mobile app debuted support for Advance CBSA Declarations, allowing incoming international travellers to submit their customs and immigration information ahead of time, at airports in Vancouver and Toronto.

The feature was previously only available on the web but was added to the app in an effort to speed up wait times at airports, amid post-COVID-19 travel.

In August, the federal government said the feature would expand to seven more airports: Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop, Ottawa and Quebec City.

Earlier this month, the feature expanded to Winnipeg James A. Richardson International Airport (Oct. 13), and today the advance declaration feature debuts at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Five more airports are awaiting the support of the feature. The government says “in the coming months” the feature will land at Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop Toronto City, Ottawa and Quebec City international airports.

Today’s announcement means Halifax joins Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Winnipeg Richardson and Vancouver international airports in supporting the advance declaration feature.

The ArriveCAN app has come under major scrutiny as of late, for its $54 million budget and lack of transparency for outsourcing to contractors and also its accounting errors. Opposition MPs launched an investigation into ArriveCAN spending, demanding the federal government share details about how its budget ballooned from $80,000 to $54 million.

Other articles in the category: News

iOS 16.2 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Apple today released the first betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 for developers, and more. Check out what’s available for download below: iOS 16.2 beta (20C5032e) iPadOS 16.2 beta (20C5032e) macOS 13.1 beta (22C5033e) watchOS 9.2 beta (20S5331e) tvOS 16.2 beta (20K5331f) Stay tuned to find out what’s new in these updates. Yesterday, Apple […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

How to Upgrade from macOS Monterey to macOS Ventura [VIDEO]

Apple has just shared another useful video on its YouTube support channel detailing how you can upgrade your eligible Mac from macOS Monterey to macOS Ventura to get the latest features and security updates available. The easiest way to update your Mac is by using Software Update to install updates and upgrades for macOS and its...
Usman Qureshi
3 hours ago

Airbnb Offering Free Minut Noise Sensors to Hosts in Toronto

In collaboration with property tech company Minut, Airbnb is offering Hosts in Toronto a free Minut noise sensor and three months of subscription free to Minut’s noise and occupancy monitoring service. This Airbnb initiative is the latest in a series of measures to promote responsible behavior and enforce the company's anti-party stance. In Ontario alone,...
Usman Qureshi
3 hours ago