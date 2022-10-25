ArriveCAN App Now Supports Advance Declarations at Halifax International Airport

Back in June, the ArriveCAN mobile app debuted support for Advance CBSA Declarations, allowing incoming international travellers to submit their customs and immigration information ahead of time, at airports in Vancouver and Toronto.

The feature was previously only available on the web but was added to the app in an effort to speed up wait times at airports, amid post-COVID-19 travel.

In August, the federal government said the feature would expand to seven more airports: Winnipeg, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop, Ottawa and Quebec City.

Earlier this month, the feature expanded to Winnipeg James A. Richardson International Airport (Oct. 13), and today the advance declaration feature debuts at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Five more airports are awaiting the support of the feature. The government says “in the coming months” the feature will land at Calgary, Edmonton, Billy Bishop Toronto City, Ottawa and Quebec City international airports.

Today’s announcement means Halifax joins Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Winnipeg Richardson and Vancouver international airports in supporting the advance declaration feature.

The ArriveCAN app has come under major scrutiny as of late, for its $54 million budget and lack of transparency for outsourcing to contractors and also its accounting errors. Opposition MPs launched an investigation into ArriveCAN spending, demanding the federal government share details about how its budget ballooned from $80,000 to $54 million.