Battery Capacities for iPhone 14 Series Have Been Discovered Prior to Launch

Ahead of its launch, the battery capacities of each of the four iPhone 14 models have been revealed. As such, it’s been discovered that three of the four devices in the series offer a larger battery capacity.

Information regarding the iPhone 14 battery capacities has been revealed through a Chinese regulatory database via MacRumors. This same database is said to have accurately highlighted the battery capacities for the iPhone 13 series and recent MacBook Pro models ahead of launch. The database reportedly confirms that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 Pro all feature larger battery capacities. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, features a slightly smaller battery capacity when compared to its predecessor.

This information was accurately reported prior to an official reveal from Apple as well.

Below is a breakdown and comparison of the battery capacities of the iPhone 13 series versus the iPhone 14 lineup:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini: 2,406 mAh

iPhone 13: 3,227 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

iPhone 14

iPhone 14: 3,279 mAh

iPhone 14 Plus: 4,325 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro: 3,200 mAh

iPhone 14 Pro Max: 4,323 mAh

As shown, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max offer nearly equivalent to one additional hour of offline video playback compared to their predecessors. Apple itself claims that all four iPhone 14 models feature “all-day battery life.” However, there isn’t an available comparable model to the iPhone 14 Plus.

The iPhone 14 Plus supports a 6.7-inch display and offers the longest battery life of any iPhone ever, according to Apple. However, this may not be entirely accurate as the iPhone 14 Pro Max is able to utilize its ProMotion display to lower its refresh rate and thus lower its power consumption. Keeping that in mind, the iPhone 14 Pro Max may still beat out the iPhone 14 Plus, despite its 4,325 mAh battery capacity.

It will be interesting to see where battery capacities and longevity lands once the iPhone 14 series launches. As revealed by Apple at its recent event, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are all available for preorder and release on September 16th. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is also available for preorder but launches on October 7th.