Bell and Xplore Nab $96 Million to Expand Internet in Newfoundland and Labrador

The Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced up to $94 million in funding to bring high-speed Internet to 36,000 homes in over 350 communities.

Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, announced the funding for Bell and Xplore to expand faster internet to rural communities across the province.

This funding is part of an existing agreement between the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In February last year, the two levels of government announced a historic partnership to invest up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural areas to high-speed Internet.

“Today’s announcement in Ferryland marks a significant milestone for the Internet highway in our province, by committing the funding to provide reliable high-speed Internet access through Bell and Xplore to the more than 36,000 underserved homes in over 350 rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Newfoundland and Labrador,” said the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development.

“Through our own fully funded investments and through partnerships like this, Bell continues to deliver on our purpose to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” said Bell Canada CFO Glen LeBlanc.

Today’s announcement builds upon the Government of Canada’s progress toward making sure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030.