Calgary Uber Riders Get New Safety Feature

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

Beginning today, Uber Canada is rolling out the new Audio Recordings safety feature in Calgary, which will enable riders and drivers to record audio during a trip.

Global rider driver screening

Although Calgary is the only city to get this safety feature in Canada, the ride-hailing says it plans to roll this out in the rest of the country by next year.

All audio recordings are encrypted and stored securely on the rider’s or driver’s device. “Their recording will be locked, and no one—not the driver, not Uber, not the rider—has access to it,” notes Uber.

Uber can only access the recording if the rider or driver reports an incident and chooses to share the recording with Uber.

Here’s how you can set up the new safety feature and use it on every Uber trip:

  1. After the trip has started, tap the blue shield on the map to access the Safety Toolkit.
  2. Select Audio Recording.
  3. Allow microphone permissions.
  4. Tap Start to begin recording.
  5. For future trips when the rider would like to record audio, the rider will just need to go into their Safety Toolkit and tap Start to begin recording.

If a driver has Audio Recording set up, the rider will be notified that their trip might be recorded before the trip starts.

You can learn more about the new feature on Uber’s website here.

