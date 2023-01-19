Can Apple’s HomePod and HomePod 2 Make Stereo Pairs?

Gary Ng
2 hours ago

homepod stereo pairs

Apple unveiled a new HomePod yesterday, bringing back the speaker from the dead. The second-gen HomePod brings upgrades to sound and looks the same, and also is the same price as before the original was discontinued.

The 2023 HomePod second-generation offers “a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks,” says Apple.

As for setting up a stereo pair of 2023 HomePods, can you mix and match the first-gen HomePod with the latest second-gen HomePod? Nope.

Apple says you can only make a stereo pair with HomePods of the same generation, so that applies to the 2023 HomePod as well.

“Creating a HomePod stereo pair requires two of the same model HomePod speakers, such as two HomePod mini, two HomePod (2nd generation), or two HomePod (1st generation),” explains a footnote at the bottom of Apple’s HomePod press release.

What are the benefits of a HomePod stereo paid? “In addition to separating the left and right channels, a stereo pair plays each channel in perfect harmony, creating a wider, more immersive soundstage than traditional stereo speakers for a truly standout listening experience,” says Apple.

Apple says when HomePods are set up as stereo pairs, only one will respond to Siri requests and act as a speakerphone. As for Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac also intercepting your original request for the HomePod, that’s another story (oh, Siri).

You can click here to buy the HomePod second-gen for $399 in Canada—it launches on February 3, 2023.

Other articles in the category: News

Twitter Blue for Android Launches in Canada

Twitter has just extended its Twitter Blue plan to Android users in Canada, at the same higher price of $15 CAD per month as iOS, compared to $10 CAD pricing via the web. “Twitter Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved,” says Twitter. The subscription service also includes...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

How to: Activate Google Stadia Controller Bluetooth Mode

As Google shuts down its cloud-based Stadia gaming service, it is offering users to switch their Stadia Controller to Bluetooth mode via a software update. Last year, Google announced its plans to shut Stadia down, stating the service didn't gain the traction with users that it expected. Starting last September, Google began offering refunds on Stadia software...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Instagram Launches New ‘Quiet Mode’

To help people focus on when they want the most, Instagram is introducing a new ‘Quiet mode,’ which also lets people set boundaries with friends and followers. Once you enable Quiet Mode on Instagram, you won’t receive any notifications, and your profile’s activity status will change to ‘In quiet mode.’ You can easily customize your Quiet...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago