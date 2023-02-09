Record Fortnite Clips on Playstation, Xbox, Switch with ‘Postparty’ App

Fortnite players can now capture their gameplay on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC by using the free Postparty app for iOS and Android.

Users can easily save their recorded clips to their mobile devices and even share them on social media.

To record Fortnite clips with Postparty, follow these steps:

Download the Postparty app for your iOS or Android device, or via the Epic Games app from the Samsung Galaxy store. Sign up to Postparty with your Epic Games account so that you can start capturing clips in Fortnite. Launch Fortnite on your PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC. Hold your platform’s *capture button/key to capture your last 30 seconds of gameplay. After your capture, the clip will appear in your Postparty app library. Once you have your clip how you like it, share it to the social media platform of your choice, or save it to your mobile device

*To capture, use Options button on PlayStation, Menu button on Xbox, + button on Nintendo Switch, and Esc key on PCs.

Note that player voice chat and text chat are not included in the capture. Also, Postparty can only capture gameplay in Battle Royale and creator-made islands.

After sharing your first Fortnite clip from the Postparty app, you’ll also receive the Post That! Wrap and Postparty Confetti Spray in-game rewards.