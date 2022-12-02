CBC News Explore Launches: 24/7 Streaming News with Ads

The CBC launched CBC News Explore on Thursday, its foray into the popular free ad-supported television (FAST) model, debuting a 24/7 streaming news channel it previously teased in June.

CBC News Explore has local, national and current affairs features, including a daily 30-minute news show called About That, hosted by Andrew Chang, streaming weekdays at 11am ET (and repeating at 4pm ET and 7pm ET).

You can watch CBC News Explore on CBC Gem, the CBC News app, CBCNews.ca and The Roku Channel (channel 105), with more to come, says the public broadcaster.

“CBC News Explore marks an important moment in our evolution, ensuring we will be able to serve more people across Canada whenever, wherever or however they choose to consume our content,” said Susan Marjetti, General Manager of CBC News, Current Affairs and Local, in a statement. “As Canada’s public broadcaster, it is important we are there for people with trusted news and information 24/7 on their platform of choice whether radio, TV, digital or via a streaming channel like this one.”

CBC News Network is still the broadcaster’s 24-hour premium service for live-and-breaking news it says, which is available through cable and satellite providers and on CBC Gem.

Other CBC News Explore original programs include:

THIS WEEK IN CANADA – Now streaming Wednesdays (x 30 min) at 11:30 a.m. ET (repeats 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. ET).

PLANET WONDER – Now streaming new episodes monthly (6 x 30 mins) on Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. ET (repeats at 4:30 p.m ET).

BIG: CBC News Original Documentary series – premieres Wednesday Nov 30 at 12 p.m. ET (repeats 8 p.m. ET) with new episodes available monthly (4 x 60 mins).

Yesterday also saw the launch of another FAST offering in Canada, as Paramount Global’s Pluto TV debuted in partnership with Corus.