AI-Powered ChatGPT Writes English Essay and Passes

Usman Qureshi
31 mins ago

The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern recently used OpenAI’s new artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT to write an English essay for a 12th-grade AP Lit and she passed.

Im 689693

For those who aren’t familiar, ChatGPT is based on a conversational AI model that can comprehend natural language queries, process them, and provide outputs based on the expansive dataset it has been trained on.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is not only able to respond to queries but also “answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests.”

You can tell the bot to write you anything, such as an email apologizing to your boss, or an article about the world’s richest hamster, and it spits out text you’d think was written by a human.

Im 689700

Stern told the chatbot to write an 800-word essay on “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” as assigned by Michael Diamond, an AP Literature teacher at High Tech High School in Secaucus, N.J.

I pasted the 800-word essay into a document, asked ChatGPT how to format a high-school AP paper (double spacing, 12-point Times New Roman font, indented paragraphs), put my name on top and emailed it to Mr. Diamond. I added a note:

“I am writing to apologize for the lateness of my essay. I know that you have specific expectations for deadlines and I am sorry that I did not meet them.”

When Stern asked Mr. Diamond if he would have suspected this was written by AI, he said he didn’t think so.

An OpenAI spokeswoman said the ChatGPT maker is also exploring and researching ways to make it easier to spot AI writing. You can read the lengthy article in its entirety on the source page.

Other articles in the category: News

Five Pros Review the Apple Watch Ultra [VIDEO]

The experts over at The Verge have just published their comprehensive review of the Apple Watch Ultra, after putting the watch to the test on diving, running, hiking, skiing, and durability for nearly three months. A team of five professionals put the Apple Watch Ultra through off-grid hikes, deep dives, skiing down slopes in Tahoe, and running...
Usman Qureshi
12 mins ago

Apple Said to Continue Using Qualcomm 5G Modem in ‘iPhone 15’

According to a new report by DigiTimes, Apple is expected to continue using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modems in next year’s iPhone 15 series devices (via MacRumors). For the past many months, there have been reports of Apple developing an in-house 5G modem that aims to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G chips within the coming years. However,...
Usman Qureshi
57 mins ago

SkipTheDishes, ShareWares to Provide Reusable Packaging in Vancouver

Canada’s largest food delivery network SkipTheDishes has partnered with packaging company ShareWares to provide environmentally friendly, reusable packaging options to Vancouver residents. The pilot will first begin in the Kitsilano, Vancouver area with participating restaurants offering reusable containers for delivery and pick-up orders. All ShareWares containers have a QR code for customers to easily locate the...
Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago