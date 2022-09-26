How to Customize Action Button on Apple Watch Ultra [VIDEO]

A new support video has been shared on Apple’s YouTube channel and this one details how you can customize the Action button on your Apple Watch Ultra to start your favorite workout, turn on the flashlight, and more.

The Action button on your Apple Watch Ultra can be set up to access some of your favorite Apple Watch Ultra features. You can configure actions related to the following apps and features:

Workout

Stopwatch

Waypoint

Backtrack

Dive

Flashlight

Shortcut

Here’s how you can customize the Action button:

Open the Settings app on your Apple Watch. You can also do this in the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Tap Action Button. Tap the menu under Action, then select what you want the button to launch. Tap the arrow in the top-left corner to go back to Action Button settings. Tap the menu under App if it appears, then select an app to perform the action. Some actions, such as Flashlight, don’t show the App option. Tap the arrow to go back. Tap the menu under First Press if it appears, then select an action. Some features allow different actions to happen on the first and second press of the button.

Tips appear on the screen under Gestures explaining how the Action button works with the settings that you’ve assigned to it.

For example, tips for an outdoor walk show you that pressing the Action button once starts a workout, and pressing the Action button and the side button at the same time pauses the workout.

Watch the video below for a better idea.