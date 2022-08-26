Former Apple Engineer Derrick Carty Takes on Software Role at Lucid Motors

Usman Qureshi
57 mins ago

Lucid Group has today announced the appointment of Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, reporting directly to Lucid’s SVP of Digital, Michael Bell.

Lucid

For those who aren’t familiar, Lucid has been setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air.

In this newly created role, Carty will lead Platform Software Engineering for Lucid Air, including ADAS, Audio, Infotainment, Embedded Software, and more.

In this role, Carty will lead the following teams, helping to deliver software updates for Lucid Air:

  • ADAS Embedded Platform
  • Audio Architecture
  • CoreOS/Android Framework
  • Embedded Software, Controls Platform, AUTOSAR
  • Hardware Systems Architecture
  • Systems Architecture
  • Software Architecture

“I am thrilled to have Derrick Carty join the team at Lucid as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering,” said Michael Bell.

“Derrick’s wealth of experience with systems architecture and his ability to lead teams that create customer friendly, easy-to-use software interfaces is crucial as we continue to roll out new Lucid Air features via our over-the-air software updates.”

Prior to Lucid, Carty spent 23 years at Apple, holding positions as Firmware Manager for Intel Macs, Director of Mac Systems Controller, Senior Director for CPU SW, and the group providing software for new Macs.

Other articles in the category: News

‘Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better,’ Says Zuckerberg

Talking for nearly three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that running Facebook with all of the serious, world-impacting decisions isn’t all that fun (via Motherboard). “It’s almost like every day you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach," Zuckerberg told Rogan, while revealing that Meta spent...
Usman Qureshi
23 mins ago

Apple Holding Rare Company-Wide Retail Meetings This Weekend

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple is set to hold rare company-wide retail meetings this weekend, which will be the first of their kind since 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report notes that the meetings are planned to take place in Apple Stores across the United States....
Usman Qureshi
40 mins ago

Hackers Steal LastPass Source Code and Technical Info, Encrypted Vaults Safe

LastPass, a popular password manager for mobile, desktop, and more, had its source code and proprietary technical information stolen by hackers earlier this month — reports BleepingComputer. The company today released a security advisory confirming the digital break-in. According to LastPass, the point of infiltration was a compromised developer account that gave perpetrators access to...
Nehal Malik
1 hour ago