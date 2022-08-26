Former Apple Engineer Derrick Carty Takes on Software Role at Lucid Motors

Lucid Group has today announced the appointment of Derrick Carty as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering, reporting directly to Lucid’s SVP of Digital, Michael Bell.

For those who aren’t familiar, Lucid has been setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market with the award-winning Lucid Air.

In this newly created role, Carty will lead Platform Software Engineering for Lucid Air, including ADAS, Audio, Infotainment, Embedded Software, and more.

In this role, Carty will lead the following teams, helping to deliver software updates for Lucid Air:

ADAS Embedded Platform

Audio Architecture

CoreOS/Android Framework

Embedded Software, Controls Platform, AUTOSAR

Hardware Systems Architecture

Systems Architecture

Software Architecture

“I am thrilled to have Derrick Carty join the team at Lucid as Vice President of Platform Software Engineering,” said Michael Bell.

“Derrick’s wealth of experience with systems architecture and his ability to lead teams that create customer friendly, easy-to-use software interfaces is crucial as we continue to roll out new Lucid Air features via our over-the-air software updates.”

Prior to Lucid, Carty spent 23 years at Apple, holding positions as Firmware Manager for Intel Macs, Director of Mac Systems Controller, Senior Director for CPU SW, and the group providing software for new Macs.