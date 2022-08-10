Disney+ Subscribers Grow to 152 Million Worldwide; U.S Prices Increasing

Disney announced its Q3 2022 earnings today and said it increased its streaming service subscribers, beating Wall Street estimates.

“We had an excellent quarter, with our world-class creative and business teams powering outstanding performance at our domestic theme parks, big increases in live-sports viewership, and significant subscriber growth at our streaming services. With 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers added in the fiscal third quarter, we now have 221 million total subscriptions across our streaming offerings,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement.

Analysts expected Disney+ subscribers to hit 147 million, but the company ended up with 152 million.

“We continue to transform entertainment as we near our second century, with compelling new storytelling across our many platforms and unique immersive physical experiences that exceed guest expectations, all of which are reflected in our strong operating results this quarter,” added Chapek.

Total Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 152.1 million worldwide, an increase of 31% compared to the year-ago quarter.

In Canada and the U.S., Disney+ now has 44.5 million paid subscribers, increasing 17% year-over-year. Despite the subscriber increase in these two countries, the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber dropped 5% to $6.27 USD.

In the United States this December, Disney+ will be increasing its monthly price to $10.99 USD per month, up $3.

A new version of Disney+ with ads in the U.S. will debut for $7.99 USD per month. Hulu will also increase to $14.99 USD (up $2 USD) and an ad-supported version will increase to $7.99 USD (up $1 USD).

It’s unclear if these changes will apply in Canada, but we’ve reached out to Disney for comment, and will update this story accordingly. Last fall, Disney+ saw a price increase in Canada.

Currently, Disney+ costs $11.99 CAD per month and $119.99 CAD per year in Canada.