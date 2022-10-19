DoorDash Shares Top Foods Canadians Should Order this Halloween

Food delivery service DoorDash has just shared the top foods Canadians should order this Halloween based on their costume choice, from witches and vampires to Little Red Riding Hood.

Below are some key insights into consumer trends ordered on DoorDash from January 1, 2022 to September 20, 2022.

Werewolf:

For the night howlers of the pack, here are the top 10 Midnight snacks ordered on DoorDash.

Fries Chicken Sandwich Burger Cheeseburger Chicken Nuggets Fudge Sunday Poutine Chicken wings Crispy chicken Spinach & cheese dip

Vampires:

Love at first bite. Ketchup tops the list of condiments ordered on DoorDash, followed by Mayonnaise and spicy habanero sauce.

For those looking to steer clear of vampires try a side order of onion rings, the second highest ordered side on DoorDash.

Little Red Riding Hood:

Trick or treating empty-handed? Here are the top five bakery items ordered on DoorDash to fill up your basket.

Apple Pie Donut Blueberry Muffin Chocolate Chip Cookie Carrot cake

Witches:

Fall under the spell. For the witches looking to drop the final ingredient in their cauldron, here are the top 10 soups as ordered by DoorDash customers.

Golden Temple Soup Tomato Cream Thai Soup Tom Yum Soup Chicken Noodle Wonton Soup Turkey Chili Roasted garlic, potato and leek Miso Soup Red pea soup with oxtail

For those who don’t like to dress up, don’t forget to carve out time for spooky films from the comfort of your couch with your favourite treats. Head to the DoorDash app or online at DoorDash.com for inspiration.