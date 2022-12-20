Elon Musk is Searching for a New Twitter CEO: Report

Elon “Chief Twit” Musk is actively looking for someone to replace him as chief executive officer of Twitter — reports CNBC.

The news comes after Musk polled Twitter users on Sunday, asking whether he should remain the head of Twitter and promising to abide by the results. 57.5% of the more than 17.5 million accounts that participated in the poll voted in favour of Musk stepping down.

According to CNBC‘s sources, Musk has been searching for a new CEO since before he posted the Twitter poll.

Musk, who took over as head of Twitter after completing his $44 billion USD acquisition of the company in October, has previously said he doesn’t intend to hold the CEO position permanently. “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” he said last month.

Unfortunately, Musk hasn’t had much luck searching for his replacement so far. “There is no successor,” the celebrity billionaire said in a tweet on Sunday.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Responding to another tweet, Musk explained that “the question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive.”

The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk’s poll on whether or not he should turn the CEO position to someone else followed a week of controversial policy decisions at Twitter.

Earlier in the week, Twitter suspended several journalists, along with rival social network Mastodon, from its platform for allegedly sharing links to a banned account that tracks the real-time location of Musk’s private jet.

That wasn’t even all. Over the weekend, Twitter prohibited users from linking to or otherwise promoting user accounts on rival social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon. However, that policy was repealed in less than a day after significant backlash.

Despite the ups and downs at Twitter, usage and engagement on the platform are at an all-time high. Musk also has a handful of other companies to tend to, so it’ll be interesting to see who (if anyone) he chooses to run Twitter in his stead.