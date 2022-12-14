Elon Musk’s Private Jet Tracking Twitter Account Suspended
Run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, the Twitter account @elonjet used to track billionaire Elon Musk’s private jet has now been suspended, CNBC News is reporting.
“Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended,” Sweeney tweeted earlier today while asking users to follow him on other platforms. “Follow on other platforms https://grndcntrl.net/links/,” he wrote.
Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended.
— Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney)
Sweeney started the account in 2020 because as a fan of Musk’s work at Tesla and SpaceX. “Even now, my dream car is definitely a Tesla,” he tweeted.
Last month, Musk tweeted that he was such a staunch advocate for free speech that he would not ban the plane tracking account, which he called a “direct personal safety risk.”
My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
Sweeney said he was surprised to find his account suspended, especially because Musk said he would not do it.
Musk had previously offered to pay the teenager $5,000 to take down the account because it was a safety risk, but he turned him down.