Elon Musk’s Private Jet Tracking Twitter Account Suspended

Run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, the Twitter account @elonjet used to track billionaire Elon Musk’s private jet has now been suspended, CNBC News is reporting.

“Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended,” Sweeney tweeted earlier today while asking users to follow him on other platforms. “Follow on other platforms https://grndcntrl.net/links/,” he wrote.

Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 14, 2022

Sweeney started the account in 2020 because as a fan of Musk’s work at Tesla and SpaceX. “Even now, my dream car is definitely a Tesla,” he tweeted.

Last month, Musk tweeted that he was such a staunch advocate for free speech that he would not ban the plane tracking account, which he called a “direct personal safety risk.”

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Sweeney said he was surprised to find his account suspended, especially because Musk said he would not do it.

Musk had previously offered to pay the teenager $5,000 to take down the account because it was a safety risk, but he turned him down.