Elon Musk’s Private Jet Tracking Twitter Account Suspended

Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago

Run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, the Twitter account @elonjet used to track billionaire Elon Musk’s private jet has now been suspended, CNBC News is reporting.

Elon jet

“Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended,” Sweeney tweeted earlier today while asking users to follow him on other platforms. “Follow on other platforms https://grndcntrl.net/links/,” he wrote.

Sweeney started the account in 2020 because as a fan of Musk’s work at Tesla and SpaceX. “Even now, my dream car is definitely a Tesla,” he tweeted.

Last month, Musk tweeted that he was such a staunch advocate for free speech that he would not ban the plane tracking account, which he called a “direct personal safety risk.”

Sweeney said he was surprised to find his account suspended, especially because Musk said he would not do it.

Musk had previously offered to pay the teenager $5,000 to take down the account because it was a safety risk, but he turned him down.

