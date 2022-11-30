Elon Musk Thanks Tim Cook for Tour of Apple Park Headquarters [VIDEO]

Two days after declaring ‘war’ on Apple, Tesla CEO and ‘Chief Twit’ of Twitter, Elon Musk has met with the iPhone maker’s CEO.

In a video shared on Wednesday afternoon, Musk said “Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” referring to Apple Park in Cupertino. Musk didn’t elaborate on his meeting with Cook.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?,” Musk tweeted on Monday. He added in a tweet mentioning Cook, “What’s going on here?”.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the video shared by Musk seemingly shows Cook’s shadow:

Musk then held a poll to ask, “Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affects its customers,” to which 84.7% voted ‘yes’. He also revealed Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from the App Store.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” said Musk.

It’s clear Musk working together with Apple would be better for both companies, instead of jumping into a legal war.

Musk opposed the 30% Apple takes from developers earning over $1 million in the App Store. This affects in-app purchases including the upcoming relaunch of Twitter Blue, priced at $8 USD.

Musk has previously said he was ready to create an alternative phone should the Twitter app get removed from the App Store and Google Play.

Both men have previously stated they have never spoken to each other. But they were in the same room before during an initial meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump.