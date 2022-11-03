Elon Musk to Lay Off 50% of Twitter Staff, Chirp Conference Axed: Report

Nehal Malik
2 hours ago

elon musk twitter sink

According to a report from Bloomberg, Elon Musk plans to fire 3,700 Twitter employees — or about half the social media company’s overall workforce — starting Friday, November 4.

Musk was originally expected to slash Twitter’s workforce by 75% after taking over. Later reports indicated he would start by laying off 25% of workers, but it now looks like half of Twitter will be getting the axe.

The information comes from sources familiar with the matter, who added that Musk plans to repeal Twitter’s existing remote work policy as well. Employees who didn’t make the cut for Musk-led Twitter will be notified starting Friday, and the staff that remains will be asked to report to offices (although some exceptions could likely be made, sources said).

It’s only been a week since Musk closed his long-teetering $44 billion USD acquisition of Twitter and took over the company. In the days since, the eccentric entrepreneur has fired Parag Agrawal (and other bigwigs) to become CEO, laid off the company’s entire board to become its sole director, and sent Tesla engineers to audit Twitter’s code.

He has even put rush orders on major changes and new features for Twitter, including an $8 verification subscription and “Paywalled Video” for creators.

Musk has promised to double Twitter’s revenue within three years. Mass job cuts will not only go a long way in fixing what he sees as the biggest problem at the company right now but will also help cut spending and boost revenue.

Twitter has also decided to cancel its Chirp developer conference amid the ownership change, the company announced on its platform on Wednesday. That said, the social media giant also noted it is working to “build some things that we’re excited to share with you soon.”

The Chirp conference, originally scheduled for November 16 in San Francisco, would have made a comeback after more than 10 years. However, with everything going on at Twitter and Musk’s whirlwind changes, it is no surprise that the company decided to scrap it for now.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Remains ‘Best Global Brand’ in 2022 for 10th Consecutive Year

Interbrand released its Best Global Brands 2022 report today, and Apple again remained the top global brand, according to the research company. Apple’s ‘brand value’ stands at $482,215,000,000 according to Interbrand, seeing 18% growth year-over-year. “Apple helps us Connect, Do, Belong, Play, Pay and – more recently – Thrive. Rumour has it that soon it […]
Gary Ng
56 mins ago

xScreen for Xbox Series S Review

Over the last two years, I’ve adored Microsoft’s Xbox Series S. As it was first positioned, the Series S is the indisputable entryway into the current generation of gaming. Not only does it come with a more affordable price tag but it’s compact and very portable. When UPspec Gaming’s xScreen came into my purview, I...
Steve Vegvari
4 hours ago

Twitter to Launch $8 Verification Next Week; Give Edit Button to All: Reports

Elon Musk’s revamp of Twitter subscription services are said to officially launch week, reports unnamed sources speaking to Bloomberg. First teased as a $20 monthly service for verification, it was revealed yesterday an increase to Twitter Blue at $8 per month would allow anyone to get verification, plus other new features. Part of the new […]
Gary Ng
17 hours ago