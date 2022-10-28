Elon Musk Now Runs Twitter: Fires CEO; Sent Tesla Engineers to Examine Code

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is now in charge of Twitter and is running the company as of Thursday evening, ahead of Friday’s official close of the deal.

According to multiple media reports, Musk fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, along with Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety.

Previous texts exposed as part of the Twitter-Musk legal battle—prior to his agreed settlement of the original deal—revealed Musk never jived with the Agrawal, as you can see below:

Elon Musk texts Parag Agrawal April 7, 2022 pic.twitter.com/24Nz3aRmR8 — Internal Tech Emails (@TechEmails) October 28, 2022

Bloomberg (via Tesla North) reported earlier today Musk sent Tesla engineers to Twitter headquarters to examine the social network’s code and to report back to the CEO with what changes are required.

Musk previously said the purchase of Twitter for $44 billion would help fast-track the creation of the ‘everything’ app known as X, which many believe will be an equivalent of China’s WeChat.

Earlier today, Musk penned a letter titled, “Dear Twitter Advertisers”, explaining his reasons for buying the company and how he plans to turn it around.