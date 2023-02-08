Elon Musk to Present Master Plan 3 at Tesla’s Investor Day 2023

Tesla CEO has announced his intentions of outlining a third iteration of his ‘Master Plan’ for the company. Nearly a full year after stating he was working on a new plan, Musk aims to produce an outline for a more sustainable future.

In a Tweet, Musk stated, “Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1.” Musk also claims “The future is bright.” Next month, Tesla is set to host its Investor Day event. It was in March 2022 that Musk first teased Master Plan Part 3, giving a rough idea of what it would encompass.

Master Plan 3, the path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth will be presented on March 1. The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/11ug0LRlbD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2023

Last year, Musk noted that, unlike previous versions of Master Plan, Part 3 will fold in sections of his various companies. It’s said that this will also include SpaceX, Tesla, and The Boring Company.

Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

In 2016, Musk revealed Master Plan Part 2. Following 10 years of the first iteration, Tesla and its CEO rolled out new goals to integrate energy generation and storage and expand into other vehicle segments. The company aimed to focus on four major steps within the plan:

Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning Enable your car to make money for you when you aren’t using it

This was no easy task. Item one was touched on by the company with solar roofs becoming more accessible. However, it’s still not uniquely adopted by many. Item two can be objectively looked at as being complete. Item three to a lesser extent but it very much depends on the stipulations. Item four, however, is nowhere near complete.

Last year, Musk said that Tesla’s main focus for Master Plan Part 3 will “be scaling to extreme size.” Based on how Musk is discussing this next leg for the company, it appears as though the company will be focusing on new and sustainable energy options. As for the full picture, we’ll have to wait and see for Investor Day 2023 next month.