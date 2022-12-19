Feds Announce New Head of CRTC, Replacing Ian Scott

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez today announced Competition Bureau veteran Vicky Eatrides as Ian Scott’s replacement for Chair and CEO of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

Eatrides will be appointed for a five-year term starting January 5, 2023. Ottawa also named Alicia Barin and Adam Scott the new Vice-Chairs of the federal watchdog for five-year terms starting February 8, 2023, and January 16, 2023, respectively.

Vicky Eatrides is appointed as Chair and CEO of the CRTC, while Alicia Barin and Adam Scott are appointed as Vice-Chairs. These appointments are the result of the Government of Canada’s open, transparent and merit-based selection process for Governor in Council appointments

Eatrides will replace Scott, who has held the position since September 2017. Scott’s term was originally supposed to end back in September, but the feds extended his appointment to January 4, 2023, as they looked for a suitable replacement.

“The CRTC has an important mandate to deliver for Canadians. Technology has fundamentally changed how we communicate with each other and how we create and consume culture. The new leadership team at the CRTC will help modernize the regulator and stand up for Canadians and for our creative professionals,” said Minister Rodriguez.

“Congratulations to Vicky Eatrides, Alicia Barin and Adam Scott on their appointments. The CRTC will undoubtedly benefit from the shared digital, broadcasting and telecommunication expertise that these leaders will bring to the table. I would also like to thank outgoing Chair Ian Scott and Vice-Chair Christianne Laizner for their outstanding service to the CRTC and Canadians over the years.”

Eatrides started out in 2000 at the national law firm Stikeman Elliott LLP, where she practised federal regulatory law. She went on to join the federal public service in 2005 and has since held several increasingly senior executive positions at federal branches that include the Competition Bureau of Canada, Natural Resources Canada, and the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).

Eatrides has worked in law enforcement, policy, economic analysis, legislative affairs, international affairs, strategic communications, and more. Over the course of a 12-year period, she held several senior roles at the Competition Bureau, including Senior Deputy Commissioner in charge of enforcing criminal and civil provisions of the Competition Act.

The CRTC’s next chairperson will take the helm at a critical (and controversial) point in time, with the Liberal government looking to give the regulator extensive authority over online streaming platforms and news publications through Bills C-11 and C-18, respectively.