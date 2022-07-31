Fido, Koodo, Virgin Back to School 2022 Plan: $45/20GB

Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus back-to-school 2022 promo plans have been revealed, targeting new customers and activations in the form of a discounted $45 plan with 20GB data.

According to RFD, these plans are available from Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus corporate and dealer stores. They won’t be available at Best Buy, The Mobile Shop, Walmart, Glentel stores, etc. and the Apple Store.

This 2022 Fido, Koodo and Virgin Plus back-to-school plan is the $60/20GB plan but with the following discounts, according to ’Thatdealguy’ from RFD:

$10/month for 24 months

$5/month for 12 months

This works out to $45/20GB for the first year and $50/20GB for the second year. After that, the plan goes back to $60/20GB.

The $45/20GB back-to-school plan is for bring your own device (BYOD) and offers unlimited calling and messaging, caller ID, basic voicemail and 1,000 long international distance minutes.

Activation fees are waived in the form of a credit back on your second or third bill, but you pay $50 plus taxes upfront first.

Current promo plans are at $50/10GB on these carrier websites, so the back-to-school promo is better for the first and second years.

You can save extra if you sign up under a referral from these three flanker brands from Rogers, Telus and Bell. Fido offers 1 month free from referrals, Koodo offers $25 and Virgin Plus offers $50.

According to a Fido store we spoke with on the phone, the $45/20GB plan is indeed available, but it depends on a customer’s account details for the discount codes to pop up. So it looks like you might need to do some work to get the plan, but it does exist.