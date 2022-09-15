First Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2 Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]

Nehal Malik
1 hour ago

The first Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 reviews and unboxing videos have hit the web, as the embargo for early access has lifted.

Apple unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 alongside its new iPhone 14 lineup last week. The smartwatch succeeds last year’s Apple Watch Series 7, retaining largely the same design but adding a new temperature sensor and features like Crash Detection, among other things. The Apple Watch SE 2 saw a minor upgrade as well, but saw a price drop.

Here’s a roundup of early reviews published on the web, ahead of the official launch of Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 on Friday, September 16:

  • CNET — Apple Watch Series 8 Review In Progress: Improvement By Degrees
  • Engadget — Apple Watch Series 8: A week with the new best smartwatch (for now)
  • Gizmodo Australia — Apple Watch Series 8: The Watch You Want in a Car Crash
  • TechCrunch — Apple Watch Series 8 review: Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst
  • The Verge — Apple Watch Series 8 review: if it ain’t broke
  • The Wall Street Journal — Apple Watch Series 8 and SE Review: Both Watches Could Save Your Life. One Could Help You Make a Baby
  • Tom’s Guide — Apple Watch Series 8 review: The best smartwatch, hands down
  • Men’s Health – The New Apple Watch Is a Solid, Understated Update

Apple Watch SE 2 Reviews

  • The Wall Street Journal — Apple Watch Series 8 and SE Review: Both Watches Could Save Your Life. One Could Help You Make a Baby
  • Engadget – Apple Watch SE preview: Basically a $400 smartwatch for $250
  • The Street – Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Review: Pushing Value
  • CNET – Apple Watch SE (2022) Review: Almost Everything I Want in a Smartwatch

You can also check out the following review and unboxing videos for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 from YouTube:

Head over to Apple.ca to learn more about Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. Apple’s latest smartwatches are slated to begin deliveries and hit store shelves on September 16.

You can pre-order your Apple Watch Series 8 today, with pricing from $529 CAD. The Apple Watch SE 2 starts from $329 CAD.

…developing, more to follow

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, and SE 2 Battery Capacities Revealed in Filing

Apple last week unveiled an Apple Watch SE refresh, the Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra — the company's most premium, most expensive Apple Watch model yet. In typical Apple fashion, the company did not reveal the smartwatches' exact battery capacities. Instead, the company simply conveyed what kind of battery life customers could...
Nehal Malik
2 days ago

Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2, AirPods Pro 2 Hit Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada also has Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and AirPods Pro 2 available for pre-order. This means if you have Amazon store credit, you can apply it to your newest Apple purchase. Some credit cards in Canada offer rewards points that can be redeemed for Amazon gift cards, or […]
IIC Deals
4 days ago

Apple Watch Ultra Bands Will Fit Some Older Apple Watches

Apple says its Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band for Apple Watch Ultra are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm Apple Watch cases according to its website. This is great news for both new and existing Apple Watch buyers. If you’ve already invested in Apple Watch bands for bigger screen models in the past...
Usman Qureshi
6 days ago