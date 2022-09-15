First Apple Watch Series 8, SE 2 Reviews and Unboxing Videos [Roundup]
The first Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 reviews and unboxing videos have hit the web, as the embargo for early access has lifted.
Apple unveiled Apple Watch Series 8 alongside its new iPhone 14 lineup last week. The smartwatch succeeds last year’s Apple Watch Series 7, retaining largely the same design but adding a new temperature sensor and features like Crash Detection, among other things. The Apple Watch SE 2 saw a minor upgrade as well, but saw a price drop.
Here’s a roundup of early reviews published on the web, ahead of the official launch of Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 on Friday, September 16:
- CNET — Apple Watch Series 8 Review In Progress: Improvement By Degrees
- Engadget — Apple Watch Series 8: A week with the new best smartwatch (for now)
- Gizmodo Australia — Apple Watch Series 8: The Watch You Want in a Car Crash
- TechCrunch — Apple Watch Series 8 review: Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst
- The Verge — Apple Watch Series 8 review: if it ain’t broke
- The Wall Street Journal — Apple Watch Series 8 and SE Review: Both Watches Could Save Your Life. One Could Help You Make a Baby
- Tom’s Guide — Apple Watch Series 8 review: The best smartwatch, hands down
- Men’s Health – The New Apple Watch Is a Solid, Understated Update
Apple Watch SE 2 Reviews
- The Wall Street Journal — Apple Watch Series 8 and SE Review: Both Watches Could Save Your Life. One Could Help You Make a Baby
- Engadget – Apple Watch SE preview: Basically a $400 smartwatch for $250
- The Street – Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Review: Pushing Value
- CNET – Apple Watch SE (2022) Review: Almost Everything I Want in a Smartwatch
You can also check out the following review and unboxing videos for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 from YouTube:
Head over to Apple.ca to learn more about Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2. Apple’s latest smartwatches are slated to begin deliveries and hit store shelves on September 16.
You can pre-order your Apple Watch Series 8 today, with pricing from $529 CAD. The Apple Watch SE 2 starts from $329 CAD.
…developing, more to follow