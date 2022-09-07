Apple Watch Series 8 Canadian Pricing from $529

Apple announced its Apple Watch Series 8 today, which retains the same design as its predecessor, but gains a few new features such as temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.
Apple Watch Series 8 Canadian pricing is as follows in Starlight, Silver, Gold with aluminium casing:
GPS
GPS + Cellular
As for Apple Watch Series 8 in Stainless Steel, now available in Gold, Graphite, Silver and Space Black:
GPS + Cellular
We see a $10 price increase on Stainless Steel cases, up from $959 CAD last year for Series 7.
You can click here to order Apple Watch Series 8 today, with availability on Friday, September 16, 2022.
