Apple Watch Series 8 Canadian Pricing from $529

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

apple watch series 8 pricing

Apple announced its Apple Watch Series 8 today, which retains the same design as its predecessor, but gains a few new features such as temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Apple Watch Series 8 Canadian pricing is as follows in Starlight, Silver, Gold with aluminium casing:

GPS

GPS + Cellular 

As for Apple Watch Series 8 in Stainless Steel, now available in Gold, Graphite, Silver and Space Black:

GPS + Cellular 

We see a $10 price increase on Stainless Steel cases, up from $959 CAD last year for Series 7.

You can click here to order Apple Watch Series 8 today, with availability on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Other articles in the category: Apple Watch

apple watch ultra hero

Apple Watch Ultra Canadian Pricing Starts at $1,099

Apple has just unveiled the all-new Apple Watch Ultra featuring a bold design and a wide range of features built for endurance and adventure. “Inspired by explorers and athletes from around the world, we created an entirely new category of Apple Watch designed for new and extreme environments — it’s the most rugged and capable...
Usman Qureshi
37 mins ago

Apple Watch Ultra Debuts for Extreme Sports and Adventure Seekers

Apple has announced Apple Watch Ultra, its newest watch for adventure seekers. It has a sapphire front crystal and has a titanium body. There’s a new action button in orange that’s customizable, while the Digital Crown is now larger in diameter. The side button stands out to let people press it while wearing gloves. There’s […]
Gary Ng
2 hours ago