First iOS 16.4 Beta Download and More Released for Developers

Apple release new beta software builds for developers today, including the first iOS 16.4 beta and more.
Check out what’s available for download below right now:
- Xcode 14.3 beta (14E5197f)
- iOS 16.4 beta (20E5212f)
- iPadOS 16.4 beta (20E5212f)
- macOS 13.3 beta (22E5219e)
- watchOS 9.4 beta (20T5222g)
- tvOS 16.4 beta (20L5463g)
As for what’s new in iOS 16.4 beta? There’s now an order tracking widget, some new emojis are available, and some have noted VPNs aren’t connecting automatically like NordVPN. The Shortcuts app now has a new action to lock the screen of your device, or shut down or restart it. Stay tuned for all the new features found in iOS 16.4 beta.
