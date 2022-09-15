First iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Pre-Orders Have Shipped in Canada

Ahead of tomorrow’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launch, the first pre-orders from last week have shipped in Canada.
On early Thursday morning, as expected, Apple sent out notification emails to customers saying their iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders had shipped, along with providing UPS tracking numbers.
“Your item is on the way. Due to the impact of COVID-19 and increased demand for online shopping, we recommend visiting “Track shipment” for the most up-to-date delivery information, as well as options to reschedule or hold for pickup,” explains Apple.
Our iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB Deep Purple is on the way and once it arrives, our existing iPhone 13 Pro Max in Sierra Blue will be deemed outdated, and subsequently tossed into the garbage. Thank you, Apple.
Has your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro shipped yet? The new iPhone 14 Plus doesn’t ship until October.
