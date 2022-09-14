How to Find your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro UPS Tracking Number

Gary Ng
34 seconds ago

iphone 14 pro, max

Ahead of this Friday’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max launch (iPhone 14 Plus is coming in October), it’s now possible to find your UPS tracking number and get details on your shipment.

As in the past, all you have to do is visit UPS.com, head over to ‘Tracking’ and then ‘Track by Reference Number’.

ups track reference

At the ‘Track by Reference Number’ page, under ‘Shipment Reference’, enter in your 10-digit phone number associated with your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro order and then hit ‘Track’:

iphone 14 tracking number

The result? Your tracking number but this time only the last four digits are visible. Why? UPS says it is now “limiting the display of reference number tracking details for improved security,” showing only basic reference number tracking details.

While you won’t get your complete tracking number, it will let you rest easy at night seeing the UPS shipping status of your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. Our iPhone 14 Pro Max in Deep Purple is showing as ‘Shipment Ready for UPS’, as seen below:

iphone 14 pro tracking number

As of writing, our iPhone 14 Pro Max is still showing as ‘Preparing to Ship’ according to Apple. We expect movement on our order to start ramping up early Thursday morning, like usual. We’ll have to use this UPS ‘Track by Reference Number’ trick if we want more exact details on what UPS is doing with our order. Time to wait by the door like an obedient lap dog this Friday (after iPhone 14 Pro Max, it’s back to a Mr. Noodles diet again).

Other articles in the category: How To...

How to Use Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro [VIDEO]

Apple has shared a new video tutorial on its Apple Support YouTube channel, explaining how to use the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature on the recently unveiled iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. This year's entire iPhone lineup debuts Apple's long-rumoured Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality, which lets users send emergency texts even when there...
Nehal Malik
4 days ago

iPhone 14 Pre-Order Date & Time in Canada: How to Order Easily

What time can you pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in Canada? You can pre-order iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in Canada starting at 5am PT/8am ET on Friday, September 9, 2021, as noted on Apple’s website. This means for those on the west coast, you’ll […]
Gary Ng
6 days ago

How to Stack Up to 10 Widgets on your iPhone Home Screen [VIDEO]

Ahead of iOS 16 releasing in September, the Apple Support channel on YouTube still is releasing tutorials for iOS 15. The latest tip shared from earlier this month shows you how to stack multiple widgets on your iPhone Home Screen. Instead of filling up a page on your iPhone Home Screen with widgets, you can...
Gary Ng
2 weeks ago