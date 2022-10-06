First iPhone 14 Plus Reviews, Unboxing Videos Hit the Web [Roundup]

Normally, Apple embargo reviews have been published in the early morning, but with Google’s Pixel 7 event set to start Thursday morning at 7am PT/10am ET, the iPhone maker might have fast-tracked its first reviews of the largest entry iPhone (just our hunch, anyways) to avoid the overlap.
The consensus of most reviews are saying the iPhone 14 Plus, as expected, is a bigger version of the iPhone 14 but with even more battery life.
Check out a roundup of some early iPhone 14 Plus reviews below:
CNET: iPhone 14 Plus Review: For People Who Love Big Screens
The Verge: Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: a big deal
Engadget: Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: It’s an iPhone, but bigger
Tom’s Guide: iPhone 14 Plus review: Big screen, smaller price
PCMag: Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review: Apple brings a big screen and stellar battery life to a more affordable price
Mashable: Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Buy it for the battery life
