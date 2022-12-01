Fix for YouTube iPhone and iPad App Crashing is Coming

Users of YouTube for iPhone and iPad have been complaining about the app crashing repeatedly. If you’ve been plagued with this issue with the YouTube iOS app, rest assured a fix is coming.
According to YouTube on Wednesday, the company said, “hi, we’re aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes.”
“We’re so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! updates soon,” said YouTube.
When the iPhone or iPad app crashes, a message afterwards says “sorry, YouTube quit unexpectedly last time.” This just keeps happening over and over when trying to watch on YouTube.
A fix for YouTube crashing on iPhone and iPad should be out shortly. We haven’t experienced any issues like this yet.
