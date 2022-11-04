Former Twitter Employees Flood #OneTeam as Layoffs Strike, Restricting Access to Company Channels

Following Musk’s $44 billion purchase of the social media platform Twitter, massive layoffs have hit the company. The company then began notifying staff that it plans to begin “reducing our global workforce” starting November 4th. However, staff have already begun to be locked out of company channels, resulting in them flocking to the #OneTeam hashtag on Twitter.

Of Twitter’s 7,500 global workforce, Musk is expected to cut nearly half. Staff are reported to be receiving an email by 9 AM PT today, instructing them of whether they will continue to be employed by the company, according to The Verge. Though, for many, their future with the company has become a bit more obvious as access to the company Slack channel or work laptop has been revoked. In some cases, this access has been removed remotely, creating a very deep level of uncertainty for staff.

As more employees began getting locked out, they’ve begun to flood the #OneTeam hashtag on Twitter. Many take the moment to state they have been let go but also reflect on their time with the company prior to Musk’s purchase.

The era of Twitter that I experienced as a Tweep was so special, & it was the people who made it that way. So we not gonna leave y’all when you need us most. It’s STILL #OneTeam. To my Tweep fam, myself & a network of ex-Tweeps are ready to activate & help anyone who needs us 💪🏽 — God-is Rivera (@GodisRivera) November 4, 2022

It’s official. It’s been an honor. Twitter Studio Managing Director Out. So much love to the team that road the wave with me. Put up with my slack sappy love notes. Navigated big challenges + created award winning work. Onward we go. Tweep fam 4 life. #OneTeam #lovedwhereyouwork — Cristina Angeli (@CA_CrissyAngel) November 4, 2022

Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best ❤️ #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022

Musk decided to begin massive layoffs in order to reduce Twitter’s costs. During his first few days at the company, Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, head of legal Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett. The new owner is also looking at new ways of generating revenue for Twitter. Previously, Musk teased that a new Twitter Blue model featuring a verification system would be introduced for $20. However, the new subscription is now launching at $8. There’s also word that Twitter may enable creators to receive money for posting videos. Of which, Twitter will take a cut.

Changes at Twitter seem to be coming at a rapid clip. However, it’s the human reflections within the #OneTeam hashtag that are a stark reminder that the company was what it was due to the culture and people behind it.

In regards to Twitter’s layoffs, the company is said to be on the cusp of some legal troubles. As reported by CNN, former staff have already begun looking at suing the company. The WARN Act states that companies with over 100 employees must give staff 60 days’ written notice in advance of a mass layoff. Given that Musk only gained control of the company on October 27th, that 100-day notice was not fulfilled. “We have filed this federal complaint to ensure that Twitter be held accountable to our laws and to prevent Twitter employees from unknowingly signing away their rights,” states Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan.