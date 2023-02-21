Gen Z Now Makes Up 34% of iPhone Owners in the US

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

According to Financial Times’ Patrick McGee, Gen Z now makes up 34% of iPhone owners in the US, compared to 10% at Samsung, with 76% of iPhone owners aged 18-34.

Back in September, Counterpoint Research data showed that Apple had surpassed Android devices to account for over 50% of smartphones used in the U.S.

McGee notes that Gen Z’s preference for iPhone “helps explain how Apple’s share of the US market grew from 35% in 2019 to 50% in 2022.”

“Apple has captured Gen Z in the US so thoroughly that American teens fear being electronically ostracized if they don’t own an iPhone,” he tweeted.

“The popularity of iPhone for Gen Z is a massive step-change,” he adds.

“The Apple/Samsung split is reasonably even for older generations, but shifts to 83% vs 10% for Gen Z, according to 451 Research (S&P).”

A recent Canalys study found that 83% of current Apple users under age 25 plan to stick with the iPhone, more than double the loyalty among Android users.

