Google Releases Android 13 Go Edition with New Features, Updates

While announcing a new milestone of having over 250 million monthly active devices now powered by Android Go, Google has just released Android 13 (Go edition) with some critical new features and updates.

With Android 13 (Go edition), Google is bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices which helps ensure devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release.

This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time.

This release also brings the new Discover feature, letting users swipe right from their home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content.

The new release also brings Material You to Android Go for the first time, so users can customize their entire phone’s color scheme to coordinate with their wallpaper. When you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from.

In addition to the new features that are tailored to the needs of Go users, this update also brings some of the key Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences, and more.

Google says new devices will launch with the latest Android 13 (Go edition) in 2023.