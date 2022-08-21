Android 13 Wireless Charging Not Working on Pixel Phones: Report

Google’s Android 13 update for its Pixel phones is bricking wireless charging capabilities for some users — reports 9to5Google.

The tech giant started rolling out the Android 13 update for Pixel phones on Monday. Unfortunately, some Pixel owners are complaining of their phones either not responding to a wireless charger at all or only charging for a few minutes before stopping and displaying a “not charging” message following the update.

Pixel owners have reported the issue appearing on multiple models, including the latest Pixel 6 series. However, it appears to predominantly affect the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

The issue persists across all wireless chargers for affected users, even Google’s own Pixel Stand. It’s unclear what the root of the problem is at this point, but since a firmware upgrade is triggering it, Android 13 likely broke something within the software controls that handle charging on Pixel phones.

A subset of affected users claimed they were able to resolve the issue by tinkering with settings like Adaptive Charging and “forgetting” a Pixel Stand before using it again, but a definitive solution has not been discovered.

Google is yet to officially acknowledge or comment on the problem.

Owners of older Pixel phones can simply roll back to Android 12 if not having wireless charging is a dealbreaker and they don’t want to wait for Google to deploy an official fix.

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a owners, however, don’t have that option. There is no way to roll back to Android 12 after upgrading to Android 13 on the Pixel 6 lineup because it is accompanied by a new bootloader that patches a vulnerability in the older one.

Are you facing problems with wireless charging after upgrading to Android 13 on your Pixel? Let us know in the comments below.