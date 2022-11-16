Google Black Friday 2022 Deals: Pixel Watch on Sale for First Time

IIC Deals
34 mins ago

google pixel watch black friday

Google launched its first Pixel Watch last month and it’s already been discounted for Black Friday.

Right now, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch has been cut by $70 down to $379.99 CAD (regular price $449.99). This is available on Google.com and also from retail partners such as Best Buy. The sale price applies to all four colours of the Google Pixel Watch.

There’s 6 months of Fitbit Premium included for free upon device activation. Yesterday, Google announced Fitbit Premium sleep profiles are coming to Pixel Watch later this month.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first smartwatch made in-house, featuring a circular domed design, made from premium stainless steel and featuring over 20 bands. The watch is powered by Google’s Wear OS, designed for the circular design.

google pixel watch black friday discount

Sadly, the LTE version of Google Pixel Watch is not on sale. In Canada, Bell and Telus are the only supported carriers to use the cellular version of the Google Pixel Watch.

Other articles in the category: Deals

AirPods Pro Early Black Friday Deal: $219.99 Plus $50K Optimum Points

If you’re looking for the best deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro (first generation) with Wireless Charging Case, check out the following in-store deal at Real Canadian Superstore. Starting on November 17 to 23, AirPods Pro (1st gen) are available for $219.99, but you get 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points, which is equivalent to $50 to […]
IIC Deals
18 hours ago