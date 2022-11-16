Google Black Friday 2022 Deals: Pixel Watch on Sale for First Time

Google launched its first Pixel Watch last month and it’s already been discounted for Black Friday.

Right now, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version of the Google Pixel Watch has been cut by $70 down to $379.99 CAD (regular price $449.99). This is available on Google.com and also from retail partners such as Best Buy. The sale price applies to all four colours of the Google Pixel Watch.

There’s 6 months of Fitbit Premium included for free upon device activation. Yesterday, Google announced Fitbit Premium sleep profiles are coming to Pixel Watch later this month.

Google Pixel Watch is the company’s first smartwatch made in-house, featuring a circular domed design, made from premium stainless steel and featuring over 20 bands. The watch is powered by Google’s Wear OS, designed for the circular design.

Sadly, the LTE version of Google Pixel Watch is not on sale. In Canada, Bell and Telus are the only supported carriers to use the cellular version of the Google Pixel Watch.