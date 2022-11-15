Google Pixel Watch Now Gets Fitbit Premium Sleep Profiles

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Google Pixel Watch Sleep Scaled PkoZUvq max 1000x1000

Google Pixel Watch owners now have access to Fitbit Premium Sleep Profiles, announced the former on Tuesday. They will be launching on November 22, 2022.

This means the Fitbit app on Google Pixel Watch now will show your Sleep Profile, which is created after at least 14 nights of sleep activity recorded using the wearable.

“The monthly analysis takes into account 10 different aspects of sleep — including sleep duration, bedtime consistency and disrupted sleep — to provide a complete picture of your sleep patterns and habits. All these insights determine your sleep animal, which represents what type of sleeper you were that month,” explains Google in an email to iPhone in Canada.

Once your Sleep Profile is created, you will be assigned a sleep animal, such as giraffe, dolphin, hedgehog, parrot or tortoise, each with a unique sleep characteristic.

pixel watch sleep profiles

Google says they have released 6.35 million sleep profiles to users since releasing earlier this year. The latest July to November 2022 trends show “people who use Sleep Profile are most successful at hitting the ideal range of “Time Before Sound Sleep” (52%), REM sleep (49.7%) and deep sleep (49.5%).”

Fitbit Premium comes with a free 3-month trial and after it’s $13.49 CAD per month in Canada.

Other articles in the category: News

New Apple TV 4K Said to Sport Binned A15 Chip

Citing information from the TV Info app for tvOS, FlatpanelsHD is claiming that Apple’s newly released Apple TV 4K features a binned version of the A15 Bionic chip which has one CPU core disabled (via MacRumors). Apparently, the A15 Bionic chip present in the new Apple TV 4K has a five-core CPU, even though the chip...
Usman Qureshi
11 mins ago

$54 Million ArriveCan App Subcontractors Unknown, Says Border Agency Chief

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) president Erin O'Gorman told MPs reviewing the federal government's $54 million spending on the ArriveCan app on Monday that the agency does not know the identities of any of the subcontractors that worked on the project (via The Globe and Mail). "In terms of subcontractors, we don’t have that information....
Nehal Malik
37 mins ago

Steve Jobs’ Worn Out Birkenstocks Sell for $218,750

A pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs has been sold for a massive $218,750 at Julien's Auctions, accompanied by an NFT, CNN is reporting. According to the auction house, the Birkenstocks have set a new record for the highest price ever paid for a...
Usman Qureshi
43 mins ago