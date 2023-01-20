Google CEO Announces 12,000 Layoffs

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

In an email sent to employees earlier today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai revealed the company is reducing its workforce by approximately 12,000 roles.

Google

“This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that,” writes Pichai.

“The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Pichai explains the company made a lot more hires doing the past two years to match and fuel Google’s dramatic growth.

“To the Googlers who are leaving us: Thank you for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere.”

Pichai also details how Google plans to support these employees as they look for their next opportunity:

“In the US:

  • We’ll pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days).
  • We’ll also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks’ salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting.
  • We’ll pay 2022 bonuses and the remaining vacation time.
  • We’ll be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Outside the US, Google will support employees in line with local practices.”

You can read the full email on the source page.

