Google Testing ChatGPT-Like ‘Apprentice Bard’ Chatbot

Citing unnamed sources and internal documents, CNBC is reporting that Google is testing new AI-powered chat products to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google is said to be testing a ChatGPT-like chatbot called ‘Apprentice Bard,’ which uses the company’s LaMDA technology.

The said chatbot is being tested by Google employees, who ask the bot questions and receive detailed answers similar to ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, another Google product is said to be testing a new search desktop design that could be used in a question-and-answer form.

“The Alphabet company is working on a project under its cloud unit called “Atlas,” which is a “code red” effort to respond to ChatGPT, the large language chatbot that took the public by storm when it launched late last year.”

LaMDA or Language Model for Dialogue Applications is Google’s conversation technology is reportedly the core of its ‘Apprentice Bard’ chatbot.

In one example circulated internally, a tester asked Apprentice Bard if there will be another round of layoffs at Google.

“According to my database access, it is unlikely for Google to conduct another round of layoffs in 2023,” the chatbot responded.

Google is also testing an alternate search page that could use a question-and-answer format, according to the sources.