Google Announces Bard A.I. Service, Looks to Rival ChatGPT

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

google bard

Google announced an experimental conversational service based on artificial intelligence today, called Bard, confirming what was reported last week. The details of Bard look to compete against the rise of Open AI’s ChatGPT, with the latter’s inventor backed by a $10 billion investment from Microsoft.

On Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai detailed more about its AI service Bard and how it came to be.

“Two years ago we unveiled next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by our Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA for short),” said Pichai.

“We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. And today, we’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.”

Google says Bard will use information from the web to “provide fresh, high-quality responses.” Bard can explain complex results in language a 9-year old can understand, such as discoveries made by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

The first version of Bard will be a lightweight version that uses less power, allowing Google to scale the service for more feedback.

Google says its Search will soon show AI-powered features that provide answers in more detailed sentence answers, showing ahead of web results that will allow users to seek more info on their own. They are coming to Google Search “soon”.

In February, Google will begin letting developers, creators and enterprises try their Generative Language API, initially powered by LaMDA, then followed with other models. Over time more tools and APIs will be released to let developers create applications with Google’s AI.

Bard is an interesting name choice. The word is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a tribal poet-singer skilled in composing and reciting verses on heroes and their deeds.” Guess we’ll be hearing lots from Bard in the future.

“Whether it’s applying AI to radically transform our own products or making these powerful tools available to others, we’ll continue to be bold with innovation and responsible in our approach. And it’s just the beginning — more to come in all of these areas in the weeks and months ahead,” concluded Pichai.

It would be really nice if Apple could integrate more AI smarts into Siri. Maybe one day…

Other articles in the category: News

Samsung, LG to Start Mass Producing First OLED iPad Displays Soon: Report

Samsung and LG are gearing up to start mass production of displays for Apple's first OLED iPads, according to a report from the South Korean publication ETNews (via MacRumors). The information comes from Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, a well-known industry analyst. According to Young, both South Korean display manufacturers will produce "hybrid" panels for...
Nehal Malik
29 mins ago

New #AppleMusic Hashflag Debuts Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ahead of this Sunday’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Half Time Show, featuring Rihanna, there’s a new Twitter ‘Hashflag’ showcasing the event. When Twitter users use the following hashtags, they’ll see a red Apple logo as seen above: #AppleMusic #AMHalftime #HalftimeShow #AppleMusicHalftime #AppleMusicHalftimeShow Apple periodically debuts new ‘hashflags’ on Twitter ahead of any special events. […]
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Concept: iPhone Ultra Edition with Apple Watch Ultra Design

Designer Jonas Daehnert (@PhoneDesigner) has just shared what an 'iPhone Ultra Edition' might look like based on the design of the Apple Watch Ultra. Yesterday, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman speculated that Apple could launch an even pricier "iPhone Ultra", positioned above the “Pro Max,” next year. In the past, the analyst had said that Apple is likely...
Usman Qureshi
2 hours ago