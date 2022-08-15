Google Meet for Web Gets Improved Background Effects

Google Meet users on the web are getting improved background effects, allowing them to experience more accurate background blur, background replace, and immersive background and styles.

The company says that these effects can now be processed in the cloud on devices that are not optimized for running real-time video effects. Meet automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience.

This helps to save battery and up to 30% of CPU on your device while optimizing effect quality. The first effects supporting this capability are background blur and light adjustment.

Support for additional effects, such as background replace, will be added in the future. Improved background and foreground separation is available to all users on eligible devices.

Cloud-based processing is currently available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus customers, and Workspace Individual users on eligible devices in eligible countries.