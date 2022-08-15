Google Meet for Web Gets Improved Background Effects

Google Meet users on the web are getting improved background effects, allowing them to experience more accurate background blur, background replace, and immersive background and styles.
The company says that these effects can now be processed in the cloud on devices that are not optimized for running real-time video effects. Meet automatically adjusts between device-based and cloud-based effect processing to offer the best possible experience.
This helps to save battery and up to 30% of CPU on your device while optimizing effect quality. The first effects supporting this capability are background blur and light adjustment.
Support for additional effects, such as background replace, will be added in the future. Improved background and foreground separation is available to all users on eligible devices.
Cloud-based processing is currently available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus customers, and Workspace Individual users on eligible devices in eligible countries.
Other articles in the category: News
Apple’s iPad Production in China Could be Stifled by Power Outages: Report
According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo), a temporary power outage in China's southwestern Sichuan province could impact Apple's iPad supply chain. The outage is a result of the government rationing its industrial electricity supply as China grapples with its worst heatwave in 60 years. Industrial plants in 19 of Sichuan's 21 cities...
Snapchat Adds Customizable App Icons and More for Snapchat+ Subscribers
Snapchat has announced four new features rolling out next week for Snapchat+ subscribers, including customizable app icons. The Snapchat+ subscription is a $4.99 CAD/month service that gives Snapchat users access to exclusive, pre-release, and experimental features. According to Snapchat, more than one million users have subscribed to the service since it debuted in June. Next...
Apple Plans More Ads for Maps, Books, Podcasts, and Even Apple TV+: Report
In this week's edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that Apple plans on significantly expanding its advertisement business. What you’re about to read may seem a bit ironic: Apple is going to, over time, significantly expand its own advertising business. Apple already serves ads in its stock News and Stocks apps, along with...