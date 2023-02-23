Google One Members Get ‘Magic Eraser’ for Google Photos

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Google is rolling out some enhanced Google Photos features for Pixel phones and Google One members on iOS and Android, including a new Magic Eraser.

Starting today, Pixel users will be able to enjoy Magic Eraser, a new HDR video effect, and exclusive collage styles. Additionally, Google One members will get free shipping on print orders.

The new Magic Eraser detects distractions in your photos, like photobombers or power lines, so you can remove them in just a few taps.

You can also circle or brush other things you want to erase and Magic Eraser will make them disappear.

Moreover, Camouflage in Magic Eraser can change the color of objects in your photo to help them blend in naturally with the rest of the photo.

You can already use the HDR effect on photos to help balance dark foregrounds and bright backgrounds. Now, the HDR effect also lets you enhance the brightness and contrast across your videos.

Google is also adding a few updates to the collage editor. All Google Photos users can now apply Styles to a single photo in the collage editor.

A range of new Styles are also coming to the collage editor for Google One members and Pixel users, so you have more designs to choose from.

Lastly, if you’re a Google One member, you can get free shipping on orders from the print store in the United States, Canada, the UK, and the EU starting today.

These features are starting to roll out today in Google Photos for Google One members on all plans and all Pixel users.

